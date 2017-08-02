Macao's gaming revenue surges by 29.2 pct in July

Macao's gaming industry continued to cash in as its revenue surged by 29.2 percent to 22.96 billion patacas (about 2.86 billion US dollars) in July 2017, the special administrative region's gaming industry watchdog said on Sunday.



Macao's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said in its latest report that July's data is the 12th monthly rebound year-on-year in gaming revenue since August 2016, even higher than the 25.9-percent growth in June this year.



The accumulated revenue in 2017 reached 149.34 billion patacas (about 18.58 billion dollars), also 18.9 percent higher than that in July 2016. The increase rate of monthly accumulated revenue has gradually improved from minus 21.4 percent in January 2016 to 17.2 percent in June 2017.



Macao's monthly gaming revenue registered a 1.1-percent year-on-year rise in August 2016, ending a 26-month slump of the industry. Since then the monthly revenue has kept recording year-on-year growth as of July.

