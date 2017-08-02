Sun Demin makes a sand bowl at Dongshanzhuang village of Qixia City, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2017. Sun Demin is the seventeenth-generation successor of making Delu sand bowl, a kind of unique pottery used in Qixia City. He has learned to make Delu sand bowl since he was 16 years old. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Sun Demin checks sand bowls at Dongshanzhuang village of Qixia City, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2017. Sun Demin is the seventeenth-generation successor of making Delu sand bowl, a kind of unique pottery used in Qixia City. He has learned to make Delu sand bowl since he was 16 years old. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Sun Demin (L) and his wife check an extra large sand bowl at Dongshanzhuang village of Qixia City, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2017. Sun Demin is the seventeenth-generation successor of making Delu sand bowl, a kind of unique pottery used in Qixia City. He has learned to make Delu sand bowl since he was 16 years old. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Sun Demin instructs his apprentice in making a sand bowl at Dongshanzhuang village of Qixia City, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2017. Sun Demin is the seventeenth-generation successor of making Delu sand bowl, a kind of unique pottery used in Qixia City. He has learned to make Delu sand bowl since he was 16 years old. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)