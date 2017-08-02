Hunan holds firework show marking PLA founding anniv.

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Juzizhou, an island in the Xiangjiang River, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Juzizhou on Tuesday held a firework show to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)

