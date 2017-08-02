Chinese made tunnel boring machine completed in Kunming

Workers celebrate the completion of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) "Caiyun" in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 1, 2017. The Chinese made TBM, which has a 9.03-meter cutter head, was completed in Kunming on Tuesday and it will be used to drill a railway tunnel in the province. (Xinhua/Jing Huihui)

