China’s Left-Behind kids given a helping hand

Shan Xizheng (4th left), government officials, other volunteers and a left-behind children representative (front) Photo: Courtesy of Bean Sprout Volunteer Service

A total of 247 left-behind kids, the children of migrant parents who have moved to China's cities in search of work, came together for the Zoujin Hegang encounter ceremony, organized by the Bean Sprout Volunteer Service in Zhenxing Square, Hegang, Heilongjiang Province on July 30. The children received school bags, basketballs, volleyballs and football equipment, all donated by the service, and some children even received psychological counseling.The Heilongjiang Bean Sprout Volunteer Service is founded by Shan Xizheng, a Chinese overseas student who, two years ago, went to high school in America at Lake Country Lutheran High School. Away from his family and friends, he often felt lonely and homesick and it affected his academic performance."The Bean Sprout Volunteer Service's mission is to ensure everyone grows up with a Bean Sprout friend," said Shan.At the start of the summer vacation, Shan discovered online that there were approximately 125,000 left-behind children in Heilongjiang Province. Their loneliness caused problems such as shyness, low self-esteem, antisocial behavior and uncommunicativeness.The very next day, Shan decided to do something about it and created the Bean Sprout Volunteer Service website, in both Chinese and English, to help left-behind children in China.Once established as an idea, Shan went further and devised a plan to make a practical difference for left-behind children in China.Focusing on children aged between six and 13, they aim to offer psychological counseling, health screenings and material and spiritual support.The launch ceremony saw the successful establishment of the Hegang Bean Sprout Volunteer Service team and the successful signing of an agreement with the Hegang Volunteer Association. The two sides agreed to jointly carry out online activities providing psychological counseling, health examinations, outdoor activities and the provision of study supplies."Volunteer work not only helps other people but also enriched me. That is why I am striving to make the Bean Sprout Volunteer Service a permanent volunteer project," said Shan."The Bean Sprout Volunteer Service had 46 people sign up in two weeks. Hegang has 434 left-behind children, and 247 aged between six and 13. The service can help more and more left-behind children find loving and caring homes," said Shi Shuyun, the director of Spiritual Civilization Office of Hegang."I believe we will no longer be lonely because the volunteers will become like family," said Lu Fan, a left-behind child."I have to learn how to be a strong and optimistic person, and I hope that I will one day become a member of the Bean Sprout Volunteer Service so I can help more left-behind children like me."Following the ceremony, Shan and the Hegang Volunteer Service Team met Li Yufeng, a 9-year-old left-behind child.

Shan Xizheng (right) at Li Yufeng's home Photo: Courtesy of Bean Sprout Volunteer Service