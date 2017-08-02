Nadaman restaurant welcomes new chefs

Chef Hiroaki Karasawa Photo: Courtesy of China World Summit Wing, Beijing

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, a Shangri-La hotel, recently announced the appointment of Hiroaki Karasawa as the new chief chef of Nadaman, the hotel's signature restaurant.Chef Karasawa, who is from Tokyo, was previously chief chef at Zipangu Japanese Restaurant by Nadaman at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Nadaman Japanese Restaurant at Imperial Hotel, Tokyo and Nadaman Japanese Restaurant at the China World Summit Wing, Beijing.A highly-skilled chef with exceptional knowledge in traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Karasawa brings a wealth of experience from his various posts with the Nadaman Japanese restaurant chain he has been working with since 2001. With nearly 28 years of expertise in Japanese cuisine, he follows the fine-tuned tradition of using only the freshest ingredients of the highest quality to create innovative Japanese dishes.With Chef Karasawa at the helm, guests can expect a delectable dining experience. Nadaman offers a taste of fine culinary art. Guests can savor time-honored specialties, such as kaiseki-ryori - described as the art of transforming the blessings of nature into food - along with an extensive selection of authentic Japanese dishes, all meticulously crafted using high-quality seasonal produce.Meanwhile, Akutsu Yoshiya, the chief chef from Nadaman Shinjuku Japan, will visit Nadaman at China World Summit Wing, Beijing from August 7 to 13. With 34 years of Japanese culinary experience, Chef Akutsu started his career in Japan as the teppanyaki chef at Sengoku Steak House in 1983. In 2009, he joined Nadaman Shinjuku as chief chef.During his visit to Beijing, Chef Akutsu will present a special teppanyaki menu, which includes Japanese and French fusion dishes. Highlights of his signature creations include grilled lobster with sea urchin cream sauce and rye flour bread, sautéed foie gras and fully-mature banana with plum Shaoxing wine sauce and Australian premium beef served with garlic chips, watercress, rock salt, pepper, radish and onion sauce.

Nadaman restaurant at China World Summit Wing, Beijing Photo: Courtesy of China World Summit Wing, Beijing

Nadaman traces its roots to Osaka in 1830, when founder Nadaya Mansuke opened his first restaurant, which later became the foundation of today's Nadaman group of restaurants. Since then, the group has expanded with exclusive restaurants in Tokyo's most discriminating locales, patronized by the country's political and business elite, as well as at select Shangri-La hotels in key Asian gateway cities.Since its origins in 1830, the Nadaman group of exclusive restaurants in Japan has strived to transform contemporary Japanese dining while carefully preserving its ancient culinary traditions.