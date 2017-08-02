China puts up 600m yuan for robotics research push

China has allocated 600 million yuan ($89 million) in funding to launch dozens of prospective robotics projects this year.



The fund aims to launch a total 42 intelligent robotics programs in the country by the end of this year, according to the application guidelines issued by the Ministry of Science and Research on Tuesday.



While the guidelines stipulate the proposed projects be completed in five years, there is no mention of oversight.



Projects eligible for funding should focus on areas such as industrial robotics research and service robots, read the guidelines.



Development of the robotic industry is an integral part of the "Made in China 2025" strategy, which seeks to extend its manufacturing base to high-tech industries such as aerospace equipment, new energy vehicles and robotics.



According to the National Manufacturing Strategy Advisory Committee, more than 150,000 industrial robots will be sold in China by 2020, news site thepaper.cn reported on Wednesday.



Global Times





