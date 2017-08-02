China vows to take all measures to protect rights on border with India

China vowed to take all necessary measures to protect its legitimate and lawful rights and interests with regard to the illegal trespass of Indian troops on the China-India border.



"The China-Bhutan boundary issue is one between China and Bhutan. It has nothing to do with India," read a statement released by China's ministry of foreign affairs on Wednesday, entitled "The Facts and China's Position Concerning the Indian Border Troops' Crossing of the China-India Boundary in the Sikkim Sector into the Chinese Territory."



As a third party, India has no right to interfere in or impede boundary talks between China and Bhutan, not to mention making territorial claims on Bhutan's behalf, it read.



"India's intrusion into Chinese territory using Bhutan as an excuse not only violates China's territorial sovereignty but also challenges Bhutan's sovereignty and independence," the statement said.



The statement added that "since the incident began, China has shown utmost goodwill and great restraint, and sought to communicate with India through diplomatic channels to resolve the incident. But no country should ever underestimate the resolve of the Chinese government and people to defend China's territorial sovereignty."



China will take all necessary measures to protect its legitimate and lawful rights and interests. The incident took place on the Chinese side of the delimited boundary, it said.



Three photos were attached to the statement, showing the illegal trespass of Indian troops.



The ministry said that on June 16, 2017, the Chinese side was building a road in the Dong Lang area. Two days later, over 270 armed Indian border troops, accompanied by two bulldozers, crossed the boundary in the Sikkim Sector at the Duo Ka La (Doka La) Pass and advanced more than 100 meters into Chinese territory to block the construction on the Chinese side.



Global Times





