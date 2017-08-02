British Chamber hosts meet and greet for Chinese returnees

This summer, The British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai's Chinese Returnee UK Alumni Focus Group brings the UK Alumni Mixer Series back to the Chamber's office.



Matt Knowles, Area Director East China at The British Council, will share his inspiring career experiences and stories from 14 years of expertise in international cultural and educational exchanges. He took up his post as the East China Area Director of The British Council in August 2015 and is accompanied by his wife and three young children.



Knowles comes from London, where he was British Council's Regional Head for East Asia, EU Europe, Wider Europe and the Americas. This entailed supporting teams in 70 countries helping to shape the organization's strategy. He holds master's degrees in Theology from the University of Edinburgh and from Union Theological Seminary (Columbia University's constituent Faculty of Theology).



At the mixer, Chamber alumni members will meet with like-minded friends from six alumni associations, including Cass Business School Shanghai Alumni Association, KCL Alumni Committee, The University of Bristol Shanghai Alumni Network, UAL Shanghai Alumni Association, UCL Alumni Shanghai Club and University of Reading and Henley Business School Alumni Association, China.



The mixer will be an opportunity to meet and mingle, a way to develop business networks and build a range of contacts, and catch up with old friends while making new ones. Spots are limited. Please RSVP online as soon as possible. Complete a personal profile with the UK university at which you studied, as well as your interests, so they can better introduce you to the alumni community.

UK Alumni Summer Mixer



Date: August 18, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm



Venue: The British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai



Address: No.9, Sub-lane 56, Lane 590, Weihai Road, Shanghai



Admission: 100 yuan ($14.88) including wine, beer, soft drinks and snacks.



UK alumni only. RSVP in advance is required.



Matt Knowles

The Chamber office at Zhang Yuan



Photos: CFP and courtesy of BritCham