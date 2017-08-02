Happy birthday:



Feel free to let your imagination run wild today. The more creative you allow yourself to be, the more fun you are sure to have. Don't allow recent misfortune in your love life to get you down. Keep looking and eventually you will find the right person for you. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 7, 10, 19.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to business matters. This will be an excellent day to negotiate deals and sign contracts. A new hobby will open the doors to an all new world. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will have the opportunity to learn a new skill today. While this won't open any new doors for you career-wise it will still prove to be fun and enjoyable. Your romantic nature will come into full bloom tonight if you head out with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Someone close to you may end up disappointing you today. If this looks like it will put too much pressure on your friendship, it might be wise just taking a step back for a while until you are feeling better. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



An issue that you would rather avoid is haunting you. Although you may want to bury your head in the sand, deep down you know this is not a solution. It's time to face your fears and tackle things head on. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Love is in the air today. Attending social events will bring you closer to someone special. A tidy sum of money is about to fall into your lap. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



During a time of trouble you will end up receiving help from an unusual and mysterious source. Your quick wit will make you the center of attention. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You may hear some shocking news today. Do not jump the gun before checking out the source of this information and determining if what is being said is fact or fiction. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your impulsive nature may prompt you to take action without thinking about the consequences. While this may work out for you occasionally, today is not a good time for taking risks. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You may find yourself in a battle you just can't win. However, that doesn't mean you should just give up. Sometimes doing all we can when the odds are against us is its own reward. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will have the opportunity to do a little something different today. If you embrace this break from the norm, you are sure to end up having an excellent day. The stars will align for you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Issues right below the surface of your conscious mind have been holding you back. Meditation will allow you to tap into your unrealized potential. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You might encounter some difficulties at work today, but don't worry too much. With some quick thinking and persistence you will be able to handle any challenge that comes your way. ✭✭✭✭