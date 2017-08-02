StarTimes brings Beijing TV dramas, movies to Lusaka, Zambia

Chinese pay-television operator StarTimes has launched the 2017 Beijing TV dramas and movies broadcasting season in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.



The Beijing TV dramas and movies broadcasting season in Africa, the fourth time it is being launched on the continent and first time in Zambia, will see eight hit television dramas and movies being broadcast to Zambian audiences.



StarTimes, with branches in 35 African nations and with almost 10 million subscribers, has partnered with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press, Radio, Film and Television to broadcast the series.



Guo Ziqi, StarTimes vice-president said during the launch Monday that the television firm was the fastest growing digital television operator in Africa since its launch in 2002.



Wang Yefei, deputy director-general of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television said the municipality attaches great importance to cultural exchanges and hoped that the series will help Africans better understand China.



According to him, African audiences will also enjoy 17 movies and 400 drama episodes during the course of the year in seven languages, among them, English, French, Portuguese, Swahili, Hausa, Yoruba and Luganda.



Yang Youming, Chinese ambassador to Zambia, said Chinese TV dramas and movies have become an important new cultural bridge in building relations between the two countries.



"It is my belief that this event will further promote mutual understanding and friendship between our two peoples, and open a new window for cultural and people-to-people exchanges between our two countries," he said.



The Chinese envoy further hoped that more Chinese TV dramas and movies will be broadcast in Zambia to enrich the cultural life of citizens.



So far about 3,500 Zambian students are studying in the Chinese mainland while the Chinese government has provided training opportunities to more than 1,500 Zambians from government departments, the academic, business, media and other fields in the last three years, he said.



