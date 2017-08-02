puzzle
ACROSS
1 Smashing Steffi?
5 Pirates' booty
9 Infectious bacteria
14 Famous clinic
15 Package word for dieters
16 Like howling at midnight
17 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 1)
19 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 2)
20 Enfold completely
22 Run a sting operation on
23 "Get ___ of yourself!"
26 One honored for a great achievement
28 Ones not likely to break the rules
31 More sharp to the tongue
32 Abound
33 Thing cut at a grand opening
36 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 3)
40 On dry land
41 Fit and healthy
44 Back up at the office
48 Some fine furs
50 Goes in again
53 Insiders' talk?
54 Aunts in Mexico
55 Like the far end of a pool
58 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 4)
60 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 5)
64 Gooey campfire treat
65 Astronaut's insignia, in the U.S.
66 Simple
67 Hauled
68 Where to find fake doors and windows
69 Casual turndown
DOWN
1 Clock standard (Abbr.)
2 Word of cheer
3 Affirmative vote
4 Flipper or wing, e.g.
5 Certain Eastern European
6 Sage
7 Reef ring
8 City in northwestern Italy
9 Emulate a seamstress
10 Move unsteadily
11 Ark landing site
12 Pontius who "washed his hands"
13 Elf, to Santa
18 Closes out
21 Communicate successfully
23 Perfect for the job
24 Color quality
25 Common cookie type
27 Indian prince
29 Had a secretive rendezvous
30 Utterance that may evoke pity
34 Male sib
35 Naked
37 Direction of Earth's rotation
38 Generous dozen, to bakers
39 Yin complement
42 "Seinfeld" uncle
43 Conclusion that takes things to the extreme?
44 Gallery-opening VIP
45 Shaky prefix with "graph"
46 Slow-moving marine herbivore
47 Find coverage for
49 Alda's classic sitcom
51 Bridle straps
52 Stiff hairs or bristles
56 "Check this out!"
57 Flight data, briefly
59 British alphabet ender
61 Thai language kin
62 Nile snake
63 Ex, ___ and zee
solution