Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/2 17:41:45

ACROSS

  1 Smashing Steffi?

  5 Pirates' booty

  9 Infectious bacteria

 14 Famous clinic

 15 Package word for dieters

 16 Like howling at midnight

 17 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 1)

 19 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 2)

 20 Enfold completely

 22 Run a sting operation on

 23 "Get ___ of yourself!"

 26 One honored for a great achievement

 28 Ones not likely to break the rules

 31 More sharp to the tongue

 32 Abound

 33 Thing cut at a grand opening

 36 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 3)

 40 On dry land

 41 Fit and healthy

 44 Back up at the office

 48 Some fine furs

 50 Goes in again

 53 Insiders' talk?

 54 Aunts in Mexico

 55 Like the far end of a pool

 58 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 4)

 60 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 5)

 64 Gooey campfire treat

 65 Astronaut's insignia, in the U.S.

 66 Simple

67 Hauled

 68 Where to find fake doors and windows

 69 Casual turndown

DOWN

  1 Clock standard (Abbr.)

  2 Word of cheer

  3 Affirmative vote

  4 Flipper or wing, e.g.

  5 Certain Eastern European

  6 Sage

  7 Reef ring

  8 City in northwestern Italy

  9 Emulate a seamstress

 10 Move unsteadily

 11 Ark landing site

 12 Pontius who "washed his hands"

 13 Elf, to Santa

 18 Closes out

 21 Communicate successfully

 23 Perfect for the job

 24 Color quality

 25 Common cookie type

 27 Indian prince

 29 Had a secretive rendezvous

 30 Utterance that may evoke pity

 34 Male sib

 35 Naked

 37 Direction of Earth's rotation

 38 Generous dozen, to bakers

 39 Yin complement

 42 "Seinfeld" uncle

 43 Conclusion that takes things to the extreme?

 44 Gallery-opening VIP

 45 Shaky prefix with "graph"

 46 Slow-moving marine herbivore

 47 Find coverage for

 49 Alda's classic sitcom

 51 Bridle straps

 52 Stiff hairs or bristles

 56 "Check this out!"

 57 Flight data, briefly

 59 British alphabet ender

 61 Thai language kin

 62 Nile snake

 63 Ex, ___ and zee

