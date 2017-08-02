puzzle









ACROSS



1 Smashing Steffi?



5 Pirates' booty



9 Infectious bacteria



14 Famous clinic



15 Package word for dieters



16 Like howling at midnight



17 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 1)



19 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 2)



20 Enfold completely



22 Run a sting operation on



23 "Get ___ of yourself!"



26 One honored for a great achievement



28 Ones not likely to break the rules



31 More sharp to the tongue



32 Abound



33 Thing cut at a grand opening



36 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 3)



40 On dry land



41 Fit and healthy



44 Back up at the office



48 Some fine furs



50 Goes in again



53 Insiders' talk?



54 Aunts in Mexico



55 Like the far end of a pool



58 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 4)



60 The simple science teacher's lesson (Part 5)



64 Gooey campfire treat



65 Astronaut's insignia, in the U.S.



66 Simple



67 Hauled



68 Where to find fake doors and windows



69 Casual turndown

DOWN



1 Clock standard (Abbr.)



2 Word of cheer



3 Affirmative vote



4 Flipper or wing, e.g.



5 Certain Eastern European



6 Sage



7 Reef ring



8 City in northwestern Italy



9 Emulate a seamstress



10 Move unsteadily



11 Ark landing site



12 Pontius who "washed his hands"



13 Elf, to Santa



18 Closes out



21 Communicate successfully



23 Perfect for the job



24 Color quality



25 Common cookie type



27 Indian prince



29 Had a secretive rendezvous



30 Utterance that may evoke pity



34 Male sib



35 Naked



37 Direction of Earth's rotation



38 Generous dozen, to bakers



39 Yin complement



42 "Seinfeld" uncle



43 Conclusion that takes things to the extreme?



44 Gallery-opening VIP



45 Shaky prefix with "graph"



46 Slow-moving marine herbivore



47 Find coverage for



49 Alda's classic sitcom



51 Bridle straps



52 Stiff hairs or bristles



56 "Check this out!"



57 Flight data, briefly



59 British alphabet ender



61 Thai language kin



62 Nile snake



63 Ex, ___ and zee





solution





