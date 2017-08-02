The British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai's Women in Business Focus Group, International Professional Women's Society and Australian Chamber of Commerce Shanghai announced their second CONNECTOR event this year.
The event will provide attendees with a host of introductory activities to enhance networking experiences. All attendees will have an array of opportunities to meet other professionals from the Shanghai business community and make new contacts over a healthy breakfast.
The CONNECTOR event welcomes you to bring your colleagues, team-members and friends to get connected. Over a healthy breakfast whilst mingling with a great mix of people from the Shanghai business community, there is no better way to start an energetic day!
Women in Business CONNECTORS Breakfast
Date: August 24, 8:30 am to 10:30 am
Venue: Jacinth Room, 2/F, The Westin Bund Center Shanghai
Address: 88 Henan Road Middle
Admission: 200 yuan ($29.74) (cash only) including buffet breakfast, coffee and tea.
Female members only. Member can bring a guest.More upcoming Women in Business Focus Group events
August 3, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Differentiating Yourself Uniquely in Your Personal Branding
August 30, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
How to Use Mindfulness for Our Excessive Self-criticism & Negative Self Talk
Source: British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai
Women in Business 2016 Christmas CONNECTORS
Photos: Courtesy of BritCham