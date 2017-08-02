Women in Business CONNECTORS Breakfast

The British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai's Women in Business Focus Group, International Professional Women's Society and Australian Chamber of Commerce Shanghai announced their second CONNECTOR event this year.The event will provide attendees with a host of introductory activities to enhance networking experiences. All attendees will have an array of opportunities to meet other professionals from the Shanghai business community and make new contacts over a healthy breakfast.The CONNECTOR event welcomes you to bring your colleagues, team-members and friends to get connected. Over a healthy breakfast whilst mingling with a great mix of people from the Shanghai business community, there is no better way to start an energetic day!Women in Business CONNECTORS BreakfastDate: August 24, 8:30 am to 10:30 amVenue: Jacinth Room, 2/F, The Westin Bund Center ShanghaiAddress: 88 Henan Road MiddleAdmission: 200 yuan ($29.74) (cash only) including buffet breakfast, coffee and tea.Female members only. Member can bring a guest.

August 3, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm



Differentiating Yourself Uniquely in Your Personal Branding

August 30, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm



How to Use Mindfulness for Our Excessive Self-criticism & Negative Self Talk

Source: British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai





Women in Business 2016 Christmas CONNECTORS



Photos: Courtesy of BritCham