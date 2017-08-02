Sugar & spice

They're cute, confectionery-like, well-choreographed and catty. SNH48 GROUP, Shanghai's own 300-strong sisterhood of show business, took the stage along with idol groups from other cities Saturday for its fourth annual elections, a six-hour spectacle of synchronized dance ensembles, catchy call-and-response choruses, hundreds of costume changes and a tearful finale tallying millions of votes from fans across China.



Part burlesque troupe, part schoolgirl popularity contest, the billion-yuan formula behind China's new culture of keai (cute) is brilliantly simple: audition post-90s generation females with no professional entertainment experience, record some sugary pop tunes, thrust them into the mass-market spotlight, then let fans decide their hierarchical status within the band.



The aspiring starlets are divided up according to their talent, personalities and appearance into five, approximately 20-member factions (called "teams"), who rotate nightly showcases at SNH48's Shanghai-based Star Dream Theater, where they also all live together in pink-hued dorms.



Fueled by aggressive corporate marketing, fanatical audience devotion and their own private ambitions to become "top girls" (and thus the commercial face of their albums), beneath their bubbly public persona is a collective cattiness that reveals itself at SNH48's yearly general election mega-concerts.



This drama is exactly what their rapacious fan brigades - over 10,000 packed into the Mercedes-Benz Arena - happily pay to see. This night's winner and reigning queen for the second year in the row was 23-year-old Ju Jingyi of Team NII with 277,781 votes. But it was second-place rival Li "White Hairpin" Yitong, also of Team NII, who got the audience worked up into a rabid froth with her scrappy speech.



"Though we are not satisfied, we should be. But we will not stop. I will not be beaten! The red light is sure to light up the darkness and go forward," 22-year-old Li declared while donning her pink princess cloak. "That throne will surely be mine next year. And once I sit on the throne, I will not get off easily!"





Reigning queen Ju Jingyi poses for a post-concert selfie with SNH48's newest "top girls." Photos: Tom Carter/GT







Newly elected queen Ju Jingyi literally ascends the throne.

Kong Xiaoyin of Team SII is elected into the Top 66.

Junior team members (called "future girls") react to vote results.

Fan poses with a cardboard cutout of his favorite member, Zeng Yanfen.

Members of SNH48 perform in a chorus line.

Throwing up devil horns during a team performance

Li Yitong was dissatisfied with her 2nd-place ranking later that night.

A performer takes a selfie while singing.