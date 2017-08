Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Look! We are fine, don't be scared!"Since the beginning of the year, Shanghai's oldest roller coaster at Jinjiang Park has suspended its operations while undergoing major maintenance and upgrades. When it first debuted in 1985, staff had to ride the roller coaster in order to show park visitors that it was safe and fun. This will be its second renovation. The first was carried out in 2002.