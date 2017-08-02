29th Summer Universiade kicks off

The 29th Summer Universiade will kick off in Taipei, Taiwan, this month, with 14 competitions to be held on the occasion, Jiefang Daily reported.



On August 1, a fencing team consisting of 16 athletes and three coaches gathered in Shanghai for a 20-day training at Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance. Training camps for other teams are based in Beijing.



Eight of the fencing athletes are students from universities of Shanghai. According to Cheng Jie, head of competition supervisory division of Federation of University Sports of China, more Shanghai athletes have been joining fencing teams in recent years.



Since 1959, Summer Universiade is a large-scale comprehensive game hosted by the International University Sports Federation. It takes place once every two years, limited to students aged 17 to 28 years old.





