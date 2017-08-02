Electronic police devices prevent jaywalking

Additional electronic police devices were installed at intersections of Nanjing Road West and Changde Road, Huaihai Road Middle and Chengdu Road South, as well as Huaihai Road Middle and Xiangyang Road South, Xinmin.cn reported Wednesday.



Shanghai traffic police have been using such devices to catch jaywalkers on camera since July. In addition to the device installed at Gonghexin Road and Yongxing Road, there are currently three more devices in use.



The facial recognition camera of the device will automatically record an incident and identify the jaywalkers. Once identified, local police will notify the perpetrators. At the same time, the images will be displayed at public digital screens of bus stops as a reminder. So far, 27 perpetrators have accepted re-education and investigation.





