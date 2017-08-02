People take measures to beat summer heat across China

Tourists visit the Huangguoshu waterfall in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2017. In this summer, people take different measures to beat the heat across China. Photo: Xinhua

A girl plays with water at the No.1 bathing beach in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 1, 2017. In this summer, people take different measures to beat the heat across China. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors take photos in front of a huge moon light during a light show at Yunyang District of Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2017. In this summer, people take different measures to beat the heat across China. Photo: Xinhua

People enjoy coolness beside a musical fountain in Shibing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2017. In this summer, people take different measures to beat the heat across China.Photo: Xinhua