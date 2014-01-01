US ethanol firms seek booze

Industry glut steers alcohol makers away from fuel

A US glut of fuel-grade ethanol has major producers, including Green Plains Inc and industry pioneer Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM), pursuing other markets and idling excess capacity in an effort to rebuild sagging margins.



ADM and Green Plains both said they are converting fuel-ethanol capacity into beverage and industrial alcohol production as well as idling some mills. The announcements follow Pacific Ethanol's decision in June to buy a beverage-grade facility in Illinois, a diversification away from fuel ethanol.



The shifts are the latest moves by the once-booming corn-ethanol sector that has struggled with thin margins for the past two years amid industry overcapacity.



US ethanol inventories hit a record 23.705 million barrels in April, according to US Energy Information Administration data, as demand failed to keep up with growth in supplies.



"The ethanol crush margin has been on a constant downward trend. The industry is figuring out how to deal with it," said Tanner Ehmke, senior economist with CoBank, a lead lender to ethanol makers. ADM said it was reconfiguring its Peoria, Illinois corn dry mill to produce more beverage and industrial alcohol.



It will steer the plant's fuel to export markets, taking 100 million gallons of annual production out of the domestic market.



"That reconfiguration allows us to focus on the profitable products that we wanted to maintain," ADM CEO Juan Luciano told analysts on a conference call on Tuesday.



ADM has the capacity to produce about 1.8 billion gallons of ethanol at its wet and dry corn mills, more than 10 percent of the 16 billion-gallon annual industry output.



Green Plains said it had about 50 million idle gallons of capacity at nine plants during its second quarter. Green Plains' profit margins in fuel ethanol in the second quarter averaged 7 cents per gallon, down from 15 cents per gallon in the same quarter last year.





