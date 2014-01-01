Mainland stocks end lower as weakness in small caps offset material strength

Chinese mainland stocks reversed early advances and ended lower Wednesday after strength in materials was offset by small-cap weakness.



The blue-chip CSI300 index closed down 0.25 percent at 3,760.85 points.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.23 percent, ending at 3,285.06 points. By the midday break, the index reached 3,294.41 points, its highest level since November 2016.



Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext slipped 0.93 percent.



The material sector led the earlier gains with an index tracking the sector up 2.2 percent to a nearly two-year high, as the building boom in China spurs demands and prices for products like cement and steel.



By the end of trading Wednesday, the material sector rose only 0.9 percent, but still outperformed other sectors. Banking also led the gains, while property and infrastructure stocks dropped 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



"It's still too early to forecast the end of the bull run in cyclicals, in particular material firms, although there could be strong resistance around the 3,300 level" for the Shanghai Composite Index, Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities, said in a Reuters report on Wednesday.



Market investors still favored main board stocks, while being cautious about small-cap ones with uncertain growth prospects, said analysts.



Firms listed on the main board posted strong profit growth in the first half of the year, while growth at start-up firms slackened from the first quarter and was seen declining, according to a report issued by Guosen Securities.





