Ru porcelains production revived in central China's Henan

A staff member works at a workshop of a Ru porcelain manufacture at Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 1, 2017. Baofeng county was famous for producing Ru porcelain in China's ancient times. To boost economy, local authority keeps making efforts to revive production of Ru porcelains in recent years. Up to now, over 60 manufactures produce more than 200,000 pieces per year. Ru porcelain was named after one of five famous kilns producing the most beautiful and distinctive porcelains in Song Dynasty (960-1279). The five famous kilns are Guan Kiln, Ru kiln, Jun kiln, Ge Kiln and Ding kiln. Photo: Xinhua

