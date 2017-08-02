Fashion’s front-runners

Aliya, a Uyghur model during a photo shoot. Photo: Courtesy of Aliya









Aliya, 23, from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is arguably one of the first Uyghur models from the region. She started her career at 18 when she was a university student and has expanded into acting as well.



She is one of the increasing number of Uyghur people who are aspiring to achieve greatness in the modeling and other entertainment industries.



"Many Uyghur people enjoy advantages in appearance and talent, which can help them find a career in modeling and acting," Aliya said.



Aliya won second place in the Miss Orient Contest, a national modeling contest and modeled for magazines like HiCampus and For Him Magazine's China branch. She has also played the heroine in some movies and TV series.



"I am glad to see more Uyghur people, including myself, realize their dream in modeling and acting and be well received by the public," she said.



Max Liu, founder and CEO of Fun Models, an online platform for booking professional fashion models in China, said that there are more Uyghur models and actors in big cities like Beijing.



Famous Uyghur actresses and former models such as Dilraba and Gulnazar are also quite popular, and just last month, Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei hired a Uyghur model for its latest advertisement.



"In recent years, the connections between the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the other regions in China have become stronger and deeper, and the population flow is more frequent," Liu said.



"More Uyghur people are coming out of Xinjiang to study and work, and they can speak good Putonghua and blend in with the Han people. Many of them enjoy certain advantages in appearance and talent in the modeling and acting industries, so more Uyghur models and actors emerge."



"The increasing number of Uyghur models and actors is also a sign of better fusion between different ethnicities," said Liu, who studied international relations at Dartmouth College in the US.



Natural beauty



"As a Uyghur girl, I certainly enjoy some advantages in modeling and acting because of my exotic appearance," Aliya said.



"I get more opportunities because of that, especially in the modeling industry. Of course, appearance is not everything. Ethnic minorities' natural talent in dancing and singing also make it easier for us to work in the modeling and acting industries."



Yu Ming, a model agent based in Beijing, agrees with Aliya.



"Uyghur people do enjoy natural advantages because of their appearance. They have deep facial features (a high nose and deep eyes), which looks good on camera," Yu said.



"Not only Uyghur people, I think other ethnic minorities from Xinjiang enjoy perks for their appearance like Kazaks."



The advantages Uyghur models enjoy also depends on the Chinese preference for exotic appearances.



"Uyghur people have Chinese-European origins, and their look is popular," Yu said.



The Eurocentric look has always been popular in China. Back in the 90s in Hong Kong, models and actress with Eurocentric features, such as Danielle Graham and Mandy Liu, were loved by the public. Today, celebrities like Yang Ying (Angelababy) are also of mixed parentage.





Uyghur male model Nurali Photo: Courtesy of Nurali





A look that sells



Chinese brands also seem to like Uyghur models. Some clothing brands prefer Uyghur models because their faces look good on camera and their exotic, ethnic look can add to the brands' pursuit of internationalization and diversified flair, according to Yu.



The success of many Uyghur models and actors also motivates more people from Xinjiang to pursue their dream of modeling or acting. Nowadays even children from the region dream of being a star.





Uyghur child model Rufeiya Aikerbaier during a photo shoot Photo: Courtesy of Aikebaier Mijiti







Rufeiya Aikerbaier is a Uygur child model. At nine, she already has three years of modeling under her belt.



Her father Aikebaier Mijiti is a photographer, and when he saw how well she imitated some of the actresses and models she saw on TV, he got her into modeling. She has proven quite adept at modeling, and has won many child modeling contests, including some international ones.



"My daughter's idol is Dilraba. She hopes to be able to show the world what Xinjiang and people from Xinjiang are really like when she grows up, just like Dilraba," the girl's father said.



"Many young people from Xinjiang dream of leaving Xinjiang and letting people gain a more comprehensive understanding of Xinjiang."



He added that his daughter has won the opportunity to go to Milan and New York to walk in fashion week and said she hopes that she can show the world that Chinese children can be quite fashionable.



Like Rufeiya Aikerbaier, many of the models and actors are all happy and optimistic about their future in the sector.



"I am so excited about the trend, excited that more people from Xinjiang could come out to the more open world and impress people with our good traits, talent, enthusiastic character and positive energy," Aliya said.



"Models and actors are public figures. As Uyghur models and actors, if we can receive recognition from more people, we can help our ethnic group be well received and recognized and cast a good image of our people. I believe we can realize that."