Bonfire lit up to celebrate Swiss National Day in Geneva

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/2 18:35:46

A bonfire is lit up to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Pregny-Chambesy in the canton of Geneva, Switzerland, on Aug. 1, 2017.Photo: Xinhua


 

People watch a bonfire lit up to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Pregny-Chambesy in the canton of Geneva, Switzerland, on Aug. 1, 2017.Photo: Xinhua


 

Firefighters light a bonfire to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Pregny-Chambesy in the canton of Geneva, Switzerland, on Aug. 1, 2017.Photo: Xinhua


 

A firefighter walks past a bonfire lit up to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Pregny-Chambesy in the canton of Geneva, Switzerland, on Aug. 1, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 

