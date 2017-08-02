Bonfire lit up to celebrate Swiss National Day in Geneva

A bonfire is lit up to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Pregny-Chambesy in the canton of Geneva, Switzerland, on Aug. 1, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

People watch a bonfire lit up to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Pregny-Chambesy in the canton of Geneva, Switzerland, on Aug. 1, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

Firefighters light a bonfire to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Pregny-Chambesy in the canton of Geneva, Switzerland, on Aug. 1, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

A firefighter walks past a bonfire lit up to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Pregny-Chambesy in the canton of Geneva, Switzerland, on Aug. 1, 2017. Photo: Xinhua