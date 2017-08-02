US man hid corpse in freezer as new girlfriend moved in

An Ohio man is accused of stashing the remains of what police believe is his missing former girlfriend in a freezer that he bought with his new, live-in girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint filed in court on Tuesday.



After Katrina Layton moved in last month with Arturo Novoa in Youngstown, Ohio, she began using the telephone of Novoa's missing former girlfriend, driving her car and caring for her dog, according to a police report included in the complaint.



Layton and Novoa have been charged with the abuse of a corpse, which was discovered on Saturday in several bags inside the freezer by Novoa's landlord's wife.



Novoa had asked his landlord if he could move the freezer down to the landlord's basement because his electricity had been shut off and "he didn't want his freezer full of meat to spoil," the police report said.



Novoa's former girlfriend, Shannon Graves, was reported missing on June 22.





