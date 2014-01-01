Farmers cry ‘fowl’ as eggs poisoned by insecticide

Dozens of poultry farms have been closed across The Netherlands after a toxic insecticide is believed to have contaminated hundreds of thousands of eggs, Dutch officials said Tuesday.



Since Wednesday "about 180 poultry farms have been shuttered due to the presence of the suspect substance fipronil," which had been found in samples taken from "eggs, droppings and meat," the Dutch food authority NVWA said.



About a million eggs being transported to Germany have also been recalled from the border with The Netherlands, it added.



The insecticide is commonly used in veterinary products to get rid of fleas, lice and ticks. But it is banned from being used to treat animals destined for human consumption such as chickens.



It is believed the substance was introduced by a Dutch business, named Chickfriend, which was called in to treat red lice, a nasty parasite in chickens.





