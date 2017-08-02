Dress code for war memorials

China's cultural authorities are proposing a dress code for visitors to historic sites related to its war against Japanese aggression, chinanews.com reported Monday.



The draft guideline, released Monday by the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, aims to maintain a solemn atmosphere at registered historic sites significant to the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, such as military cemeteries, mass graves and other memorials.



In addition to "being neatly dressed," visitors are also advised to refrain from "horseplay or speaking loudly" at the sites, the report read.



Most netizens welcomed the guidelines.



Sina Weibo user "Jixiezhandou" commented, "I think everyone visiting museums and exhibitions should dress properly."



However, NetEase user "Slcgbgs" wrote "the most important thing is the right attitude, rather than the right clothes."



The guidelines will be open for review and suggestions until August 25.





