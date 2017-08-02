University campus seeks to become China’s next tourist attraction

Editor's Note:



Are you up on what the hundreds of millions of Chinese netizens are talking about? Take a moment and get the rundown of what's hot, what's trending, and what's drawing the most buzz on the Chinese blogosphere.



University campus seeks to become China's next tourist attraction



A university in Southwest China's Sichuan Province is seeking to turn its campus into the area's latest scenic tourist attraction.



Officials at the Sichuan Technology and Business College (SCTBC) is taking bids from developers to transform its 83-hectare campus into a scenic park, according to an announcement on the school's official website July 27.



Following the example of several other Chinese universities, the school in the city of Dujiangyan is hoping the campus makeover will make it eligible to be a nationally registered tourist site.



The school hopes the redesign also "embodies campus culture," the announcement read, which also emphasized the project will be "completely self-financed."



SCTBC has yet to further comment on the proposed project.



Many on social media oppose the idea of turning a college campus into a tourist attraction.



"It goes against the original purpose of a college," wrote web user "myy."



"The college has neither natural nor cultural heritage to speak of, so even if it becomes an attraction, it may not be worth going to," read an opinion piece published in the Guangming Daily.



Some praised the project. "University resources should be shared by society," wrote Weibo user "fengtaiweiyu."



"You can't keep the campus in order just by hiding it from the public."





Newspaper headline: Moment of Neti-zen



