Manager forces employees to drink toilet water as punishment

A photo studio manager in Sichuan Province has been detained after he forced three trainees to sip toilet water for not meeting their sales quotas then posted video of it on social media.



Police in Yuechi county took the manager into custody after one of the victims reported the incident, Chengdu Business Daily affiliate Hongxing News reported on Sina Weibo Wednesday.



The three employees at the children's photography studio faced the punishment while participating in a training program exercise, according to the victim, identified as A Li.



A Li told officers that employees were split into three groups and tasked with selling 20 discount cards to customers within an hour.



When A-Li's group failed the challenge, the trainer forced her and one member from the remaining groups to drink toilet water from disposable cups while taking video.



The embarrassing clip was uploaded to an employee WeChat chat group. Li said she developed diarrhea from drinking the water.



Police said the accused will be held four days in police detention.



Chengdu Business Daily

