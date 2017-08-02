Beautiful Anhui welcomes the world

the "Beautiful Anhui Journey" delegation

German Zhejiang Companies Association (Der Deutsche Zhejiang Unternehmen Verein e.V.) based in Cologne, Germany welcomed their guests - the "Beautiful Anhui Journey" delegation from China, led by Wang Jing, deputy director of the Anhui Tourism Bureau, in 2017. The delegation had a busy schedule during their two-day stay in Germany. After visiting Frankfurt and Wiesbaden, they arrived in Cologne.Introduced by the German Zhejiang Companies Association, the delegation first held a meeting with the City of Cologne. The delegates promoted Anhui tourism. The attendees of the meeting not only exchanged views on topics such as tourism resources and smart travel, but also discussed the opportunities of future cooperation. Michael Josipovic, deputy director, head of International business development department of Cologne, Mareen Bindel, project manager from China desk and Marie Stawinoga from the Marketing Tourism Department of Cologne attended the meeting. Stawinoga showed great interest in smart travel in China and opportunities for more exchanges. The chairman of German Zhejiang Companies Association, Zheng Xuhan, also participated in the discussions.The delegation visited the headquarters of the German Zhejiang Companies Association, which is also the head office of China Trading Handels GmbH, later in the evening. The Association, together with the German Rui'an Association, held a welcome meeting, where Chairman Zheng delivered a welcome speech. Wang from the Anhui Tourism Bureau expressed appreciation for the hard work done by the association which made this European business trip possible for the delegation. She expressed wishes for a deeper cooperation in the future.The tourist resources in Anhui with its special features and deeply rooted culture attract people from around the world.During the interviews, Tao Qiang, division director of Anhui Provincial Tourism Quality Supervision and Management, Wang Zilong, director of Anqing Tourism Administration, and Peng Yanbin, general manager of Anhui Balihe Tourism Development Co., all expressed confidence in the tourism development of Anhui. The purpose of this visit was to allow the Europeans to get to know Anhui better. Especially in Germany, the delegates have discovered many similarities. For example, Germany has developed travel packages with a combination of nature, philosophy, religion, culture and history.Anhui is the birthplace of Laozhuang (Taoism) philosophy, has national geology park Tianzhu Mountain and Balihe Scenic Area; it's the place of origin of Zen; and home of famous Huangmei Opera. With such fascinating tourist resources, Anhui has every reason to qualify for a full package travel program including nature, philosophy, arts and culture.