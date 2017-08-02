ADO Den Haag empowers the future of Chinese football

Up: Young footballers of Beijing Bayi School play with members of ADO Den Haag.

Down: Members of ADO Den Haag visit Beijing Bayi School.

ADO Den Haag, the famous Dutch football club, together with the BG Football Club under Beijing Enterprises Group Co (BG), established the first fund for youth football training in China on July 28, in the name of empowering Beijing Bayi School, to support the development of football on Chinese campuses.



As the first such project between an overseas football club and a Chinese one, the fund will inject sustained momentum into Chinese football development, the future of which relies on the establishment of a professional system of football training for the youth.



The members of ADO Den Haag club visited Beijing Bayi School in Beijing on July 28, and launched a youth football event on campus with the BG Football Club.



Yin Peiyan, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing municipal government, Liu Shengguo, deputy director of Beijing Haidian district, Wang Jun from the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, Wang Yihui, chairman of Vantone Holdings Co, Hu Yintong, vice secretary of the Party committee of Beijing Enterprises Group, Wang Hui, chairman of United Vansen, Mattijs Manders, CEO of ADO Den Haag, and Niu Zhenyun, secretary of the Party committee of Beijing Bayi School, attended the event and discussed the future of China's football training for the youth with more than 20 media outlets.



After watching a routine football training on the campus of Bayi School and interacting with the players of ADO Den Haag, the Beijing municipal officials and guests of honor witnessed the launch ceremony of the fund for youth football training in China.



Mattijs Manders of ADO Den Haag and Hu Yintong of BG injected the initial start-up capital during the ceremony.



"The football development needs innovation. We can make breakthroughs and innovate with joint efforts. Communication and coordination with overseas parties should be strengthened. Only by playing with members of the top clubs frequently can we shorten the process and period of China's football development. So we need to invite them to come here," Yin said.



"Besides, we also need to make efforts in exploring the selection mechanism for the cultivation of football talents. Today's fund marks a pioneering initiative. So congratulations to Baiyi School! I hope more football stars can grow out of here in the future and wish early take-off for Chinese football," Yin said.



Beijing Bayi School, has a rich football tradition and won the national football championship of middle schools in 1965.



During the half century since its honorable moment, football seemed to have ingrained in the students' blood, winning numerous championship trophies currently exhibited in the history museum of Bayi School.



After entering the 21st century, Baiyi School adopted the concept of integration of education and sports, laying emphasis on the cultural standard of students while strengthening their physical exercises.



The school has fostered more than 90 excellent students, who have been enrolled by famous universities both at home and abroad in recent years.



In addition, Bayi has provided over 20 football talents for the Beijing Guoan Football Club.