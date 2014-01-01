SAFE denies overseas loan probe

China's currency regulator denied Wednesday a report that it is investigating how five Chinese firms secured loans for overseas purchases.



Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China's foreign-exchange regulator, is looking for improprieties in the way the firms used their domestic assets as collateral to finance loans from overseas branches of Chinese banks, citing unnamed sources.



The companies involved are Anbang Insurance Group Co, Dalian Wanda Group Co, Fosun International Ltd, HNA Group Co and the Chinese owner of the AC Milan soccer team.



SAFE said in a statement Wednesday that it has not conducted any investigation regarding "overseas loans under domestic guarantee," a financing arrangement where borrowers pledge collateral in China to receive letters of credit or bank guarantees, which are used to get loans from overseas branches of Chinese banks. SAFE said the relevant report is false.



SAFE said it actively supports market entities including banks and companies to conduct "real and compliant" business by using domestic assets as collateral for foreign loans.



The regulator said it will work with other financial regulators and guide financial institutions to strengthen compliance supervision and risk control measures.



SAFE will ruthlessly clamp down on malpractice such as using false collateral, the statement said.



The report on the SAFE investigation, though denied, comes amid a broad government clampdown on capital outflow and debt.



Wang Chunying, a SAFE spokesperson, said at a conference on July 20 that the SAFE's policy involving currency movement has been consistent, and it will insist upon supporting legal outbound direct investment and promoting the convenience of overseas trade and investment while being alert to possible investment risks.



"Due to the strict supervision attached to domestic collateral for overseas loans, it is not likely to become the main channel in which capital outflows take place. Most of the foreign reserves flew out in illegal ways such as underground banks and high-frequency transactions," Liu Jian, a senior analyst at the Bank of Communications, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The five companies have been under increased scrutiny recently, as officials and media lash out against irrational overseas investments.



The five firms reacted in different ways. Wanda sold most of its theme parks and hotel assets to repay debts while Fosun continued its plans to buy French food maker St Hubert.



"Even though these firms are giants, individually they pose no threat to the stability of the nation's foreign exchange reserves," Liu said.



"The bigger threats are tied to expectations, like an increasing number of companies tending to believe that there will be more capital outflows and the yuan will depreciate," said Liu.



"It is these expectations that harm the stability of foreign exchange reserves but luckily we don't see such sentiment in 2017," according to Liu.