Provinces set up firms to invest State funds

Twenty-one of China's provinces have set up 52 firms to invest public funds, the State-owned Economic Information Daily said on Wednesday.



The firms have been set up by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commissions (SASACs) at the provincial and city levels and will be investing State funds, the paper said.



SASACs in Shanghai, East China's Zhejiang, Southwest China's Sichuan and Northeast China's Heilongjiang provinces already have plans for investment firms, it said.



The Shanghai firm will set up a fund to invest 6.25 billion yuan ($930.47 million) in innovative tech firms, the paper said, adding that the firm will have a total of 30 billion yuan to invest.



China has been promoting public-private partnerships, hoping they could assist local governments to win private investment to fund projects, helping to cut their high debt levels.





