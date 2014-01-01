CJ Logistics inks deal with Alibaba

CJ Logistics, an arm of CJ Group, South Korea's 14th-biggest conglomerate, signed a partnership deal Wednesday with Cainiao, a logistics affiliate of Alibaba Group Holdings, the Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.



The strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between CJ Logistics and Cainiao to build a supply chain management line for e-commerce between South Korea and China, the South Korean company said in a statement.



Under the MOU, CJ Logistics became the official logistics partner of Cainiao in South Korea to provide logistics services for e-commerce products sent from South Korea to China.





