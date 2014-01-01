Xiamen to host international trade fair

The China International Fair for Investment and Trade 2017 will be held in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, on September 18.



The three-day event will occur days after the Ninth BRICS Summit will be held in the city.



Several investment forums and promotions will also be held around that time.



With an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, the fair will attract more than 5,000 exhibitors from home and abroad.



Attendees from more than 30 countries and regions such as the US, Japan and South Korea will join the fair.





