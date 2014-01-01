Barrier-free facilities help disabled in 650 cities, 1,600 counties: group

China's barrier-free facilities for the disabled have greatly benefited people from more than 650 cities and 1,600 counties, the China Disabled Person's Federation (CDPF) said, after media reported that problems still linger five years after the Regulation on the Construction of Barrier-Free Environments took effect in August 2012.



The CDPF said that construction of barrier-free facilities had taken place in more than 675,000 homes of disabled people between 2011 and 2015, which had greatly improved their quality of life.



Other improvements made for the disabled in recent years include allowing guide dogs for the blind to get on trains, the CDPF said.



A caixin.com report on Tuesday said that many problems still exist in China's barrier-free facilities.



The CDPF has declined to comment on the report.



Two disabled people in Heyuan, South China's Guangdong Province appealed in July to local governments to reveal the details on the use of funds for barrier-free facilities for the disabled, the report said.



Zhu Mingjian, one of the two disabled people who made the appeal to local governments, told the Global Times on Wednesday that local barrier-free facilities, especially in rural areas, still lag behind those in big cities, with scarce facilities for the disabled.



"There is no specific department to regulate the barrier-free facilities, and local governments, especially in rural areas, do not see the need for such facilities for the disabled," Zhu said.



Some local governments reported a lack of sidewalks for the blind and ramps for the disabled, as well as limited funds and regulations.



Data shows that in 100 model cities, only 67 percent of the sidewalks provide facilities for the blind and only 83 percent have disabled-friendly ramps, according to the report.

