Dalian leaders vow to wipe out Bo Xilai’s influence on officials

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/2 22:03:40





Tan Zuojun, Party chief of Dalian, said at a conference on Saturday that the pernicious influence of Bo Xilai and Wang Min on officials should be eradicated, adding that officials should keep a clear mind, be firm about their political stance and stick to the Party's political discipline and rules, the Beijing News reported.



Bo Xilai, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in September 2013 for accepting bribes, was the mayor of Dalian from 1993 to 1999, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Wang Min, who served as the Party chief of Liaoning Province, was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from office in August 2016 for severely violating the discipline, including receiving bribes and seeking profits for others by abusing his power, said the Beijing News.



The leading group in Dalian organized nine meetings within eight days, vowing to obliterate the bad influence of Bo and Wang.



Apart from Tan, Dalian Mayor Xiao Shengfeng also said during the July 28 conference that the bad influence of Bo and Wang needed to be obliterated, in order to improve the Party's political life.



In August 2016, Dalian pulled down an ornamental column, known in China as a huabiao, built under the rule of Bo, the Beijing News reported.



Huabiaos were traditionally used to decorate tombs and other important sites.



The huabiao, located at the center of Xinghai Square, was built under a government project to reconstruct an abandoned landfill site into the Square. The project started in July 1993 and was completed in June 1997, the report said.



Bo initiated several projects to remake Dalian. But these projects, including the transformation of Xinghai Square, caused controversy, according to the report.



