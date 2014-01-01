Agreements at BRICS meeting can stimulate Sino-Indian e-commerce

The cooperation-stimulating agreements reached during the 7th Meeting of the BRICS Trade Ministers held in Shanghai might boost e-commerce cooperation between China and India while providing a stimulus to relatively stagnant bilateral trade, experts told the Global Times on Wednesday.



During the Shanghai conference, the BRICS trade ministers approved the BRICS E-commerce Cooperation Initiative, and a BRICS working group on e-commerce will be set up.



"I believe soon that Chinese dinner tables will see more special goods imported from the (other) BRICS countries," Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan said at the conference.



Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, said that China's and India's e-commerce cooperation has been ongoing for a relatively long time and the cooperation prospects are huge.



"India has a gigantic market. Besides, low-cost delivery service, which is essential to the development of China's e-commerce, is likely to be duplicated in India," Zhao noted, adding that among the BRICS countries, India is the most ideal to conduct e-commerce cooperation with China.



Wang Chao, a veteran of Sino-India business cooperation, said that up to 70 percent of goods sold on India's e-commerce platforms are imported from China, which provides the "basis for cooperation," although the supply end from China is not convenient enough for Indian websites.



The trade ministers also approved the establishment of a BRICS model e-port network that would help bring the BRICS' connectivity and trade facilitation to a higher level, Zhong said.



The ministers also agreed during the conference to approve the BRICS Trade in Services Cooperation Roadmap, particularly in areas like tourism and education.



According to Zhao, Sino-Indian trade has stagnated in recent years, mostly because India was unhappy with its big trade deficit with China.



China's exports to India surged by 18.9 percent year-on-year to $32.39 billion in the first half of this year, while imports reached $8.23 billion, up 42.5 percent on a year-on-year basis, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.



Wang said that India's service trade resources are huge and can connect well with China's market. "For example, five years ago there were few flights between China and India, but now the aviation sector is booming as Chinese tourists are attracted to Indian sites.



"Also, the advanced medical industry in India is boosting medical tourism from China. So the development of services trade cooperation is slow but solid, but it can provide a good solution to the trade deficit issue," Wang said.