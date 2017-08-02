Mastercard QR payment

US payment company Mastercard on Wednesday announced a plan to conduct a pilot program involving its quick response (QR) code payment services in Hong Kong next year, to further its business presence in the Asian markets.



Mastercard's QR payment solution, called Masterpass QR, was launched in 2016.



The service has already been introduced to India, a booming market and it is scheduled to enter Thailand and Indonesia by the end of this year, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times Wednesday.

