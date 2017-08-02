Ant Financial payments in Southeast Asia

Ant Financial, a financial affiliate of Alibaba group, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Fave in Southeast Asia, in a bid to promote its cross-border payment services. Singapore will be the first country to enjoy the service.



With the deal, Alipay users can make payments via the Alipay app at restaurants and physical retailers that are part of the Fave ecosystem and gain special access to offers and rewards.



The service will first target Chinese outbound tourists to Southeast Asia, which is becoming one of the most popular destinations for Chinese travelers.





