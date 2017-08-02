Figuratively Speaking

$6.2b



Outbound investment of cars and auto parts manufacturers in 2016, compared with more than $12 billion in 2015, Deloitte China said.



0.1%



The new commercial housing price in July in Shenzhen hit 54,446 yuan per square meter, a month-on-month decline of 0.1 percent and a year-on-year decline of 4 percent.



50%



Average growth of the express delivery sector for the past five years, from less than 5.7 billion parcels in 2012 to 31.28 billion in 2016.



33.3%



Rise in the value of imported e-commerce business to 1.2 trillion yuan in 2016.



89%



Sales of heavy trucks in July are estimated at 94,000 units, a gain of 89 percent from the same period last year.

