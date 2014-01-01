WH admits Trump helped son

The White House admitted Tuesday that Donald Trump
helped draft a misleading statement about his son's meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer -- deepening the president's entanglement in the saga over his team's ties to Russia.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had "weighed in, offered suggestions, like any father would do."
Trump's personal intervention, first reported by The Washington Post, casts doubt on claims he knew nothing about a meeting during the 2016 campaign that is now central to a federal investigation.
It also paints a picture of a president acutely aware of the scandal -- and determined to manage it down to a minute level.
Allies fear that such a level of involvement, if proven, could put the Republican billionaire leader in legal jeopardy.
Politically, it will only intensify allegations that the White House is trying to cover up connections with a foreign government accused of trying to tilt the November election in Trump's favor.
"This was... unnecessary," one presidential adviser told the Post on condition of anonymity.
"Now someone can claim he's the one who attempted to mislead. Somebody can argue the president is saying he doesn't want you to say the whole truth."
Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow dismissed the report as "misinformed."
Emails show that Trump's eldest son Donald Jr, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his then campaign manager Paul Manafort met Kremlin-connected officials in June 2016 in the hope of getting dirt on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
On the other side of the table were government-connected lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, Russian real estate player Ike Kaveladze and Rinat Akhmetshin, who has denied long-standing allegations that he works for Russian intelligence.
A British middleman pitched the meeting as an opportunity for the Trump campaign to obtain "very high level and sensitive information" as "part of Russia and its government's support" for the now president.