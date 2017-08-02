Spain FA chief bailed

Deposed Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) chief Angel Maria Villar was released on bail on Wednesday after two weeks in custody on charges of corruption, according to an AFP journalist.



Villar, 67, was arrested on July 18 on suspicion of falsifying documents, misappropriation of funds, collusion and administrative breaches linked to skimming profits from international friendly games.



Also detained in a series of dawn raids were his son Gorka, the Spanish federation's financial vice president Juan Padron and Ramon Hernandez Baussou, secretary-general of the Tenerife federation.



Villar's bail was set at 300,000 euros ($355,000) and his son's at 150,000 euros.



Following his arrest Villar was suspended as RFEF president for a year, and he resigned as vice president of both FIFA and UEFA.

