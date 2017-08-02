Go West, Pence tells Western Balkans

The future of the Western Balkans is as part of the West, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday during a visit to Montenegro two months after it joined NATO.



Pence arrived in the tiny Adriatic republic on Tuesday on the final leg of a European tour designed to reaffirm Washington's commitment to the security of Eastern Europe in the face of an emboldened Russia.



Montenegro, an ex-Yugoslav republic with a population of 680,000 and an army of 2,000, joined the NATO military alliance in June, eight months after it accused Russian spies of orchestrating an attempted coup to derail the accession.



Moscow dismissed the accusations as anti-Russian hysteria and warned of retaliation against Montenegro's "hostile course."





