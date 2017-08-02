Venezuela election big ‘blow’ to Trump

Elections for a National Constituent Assembly (ANC) in Venezuela represent a "resounding blow" to US President Donald Trump
and his allies, Venezuela's ambassador to Cuba said Tuesday.
"Elections for the ANC had a very high turnout and it is a resounding blow for Mr. Trump and his allies in the region. The US failed in its strategy to provoke violence in our country and derail the elections," said Ali Rodriguez at a press conference.
More than 8 million Venezuelans voted on Sunday to elect 537 of the total 545 members of the ANC, according to the country's electoral authorities. The ANC is tasked to draft a new constitution to strengthen social protections, communal programs and a diversified economy. The record high voter turnout sent a "strong message" to the international community, Rodriguez said.