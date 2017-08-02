Barguil joins Fortuneo

French rider Warren Barguil, crowned King of the Mountains as top climber in the Tour de France, confirmed Wednesday he will race for Fortuneo next season.



The 25-year-old competed with German outfit Sunweb this season, and becomes one of two riders to join French team Fortuneo along with compatriot Amael Moinard from BMC. Barguil won two stages on his first big tour - the Vuelta a Espana in 2013 - but had to wait until this year's Tour de France for more success with two mountain stage wins at Foix and Izoard.



Barguil had another year left on his contract with Sunweb, but would have had to share the limelight with Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin, winner of the Giro d'Italia in May.

