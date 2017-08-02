Kubica tests 2017 car

Robert Kubica began an F1 test in Hungary on Wednesday that could determine whether the Pole makes a remarkable race comeback more than six years after a rally crash cut short his Grand Prix career.



The 32-year-old, who partially severed his right forearm in that horrific 2011 accident, left the pit lane to start testing Renault's current car at the Hungaroring circuit outside Budapest. It was the first time Kubica, a race winner with BMW Sauber in 2008, had driven a 2017 race car.





