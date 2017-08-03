9 dead, 16 injured in Mexico road accident

At least nine people were killed and 16 more injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Wednesday morning in the northern state of Tamaulipas, the local coordinator of public safety, Pedro Granados, told Xinhua.



The official explained that the accident happened at 7 a.m. along the highway connecting the town of Jaumave to Ciudad Victoria, the state capital.



After hitting the truck, the passenger bus left the road and fell into a ravine about 50 meters deep, said Granados.



Granados explained the bus, belonging to the Omnibus company, had left Mexico City on Tuesday night, bound for Ciudad Victoria and the border town of Reynosa.



Rescue workers from various emergency response bodies worked for hours to retrieve the bodies from the ravine, near Jaumave.



Granados added the 16 injured people had been taken to local hospitals.

