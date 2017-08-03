5.3 mln diesel cars to be upgraded in Germany to curb pollution

Representatives from the German Federal



Federal Minister of Transport Alexander Dobrindt confirmed during a press conference after the forum that 5.3 million diesel cars would be upgraded and that a "mobility fund" of up to 500 million euros (592.78 million US dollars) will be set up.



Automakers also agreed to come up with self-financed incentives to encourage drivers to get vehicles, which are 10 years and older, off the road faster.



"The software updates were just a first step in cutting emissions," Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said during the press conference.



Hendricks said she will not rule out the possibility of a diesel car ban. It depends on whether the retrofit will meet the expectation and how those measures will be implemented.



The German association of automobile industry (VDA) announced in a statement that car producers promise a "comprehensive and speedy retrofit" of over 5 million diesel cars in Germany.



"The manufacturers agree that retrofitting will not incur any extra costs for the holders and the retrofitting will not affect engine performance, fuel consumption or service life," the statement added.



"The automotive industry is aware that it has lost a considerable amount of confidence," VDA stated, adding "we must and we will work to win back this trust."



Shortly before the conference began, the host announced that the meeting point had to be changed from the German Federal Ministry of Transport to German Federal Ministry of the Interior due to "technical reasons".



A few activists had occupied the transport ministry. They climbed to the roof and demonstrated with a banner against air pollution. As a result, the conference was postponed by about one hour.

