Israel detains 20 Palestinians, including lawmaker, in West Bank raids

Israeli forces on Wednesday detained at least 20 Palestinians, including a lawmaker, during overnight raids across the West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.



It quoted the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) and security sources as saying that Israeli forces raided Asira al-Shamaliya in northwest of Nablus, arresting five Palestinians, including Hosni Bourini, a member of Palestinian Legislative Council.



Elsewhere, Israeli forces made raids in Talluza near Nablus, Salfit district in northern West Bank, the Ramallah city neighborhood of al-Masayef, and towns of Silwad and Bittin near Ramallah, according to the report.



Israeli forces also conducted several raids in Bethlehem, Hebron and Jerusalem, arresting several Palestinians.



Meanwhile, two Palestinians were detained as they approached the border fence to the east of Rafah city in southern Gaza Strip, it added.

