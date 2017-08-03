Kremlin says no countermeasures following new US sanctions bill

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/3 8:08:36





The US Congress has passed the bill, which will finally become law even without the president's signature, said Peskov, adding that Wednesday's signing by Trump, therefore, actually changed nothing.



The US bill was approved overwhelmingly early this month by the Congress despite the Trump administration calling on lawmakers to grant the White House "flexibility" in dealing with Russia.



"Still, the bill remains seriously flawed -- particularly because it encroached on the executive branch's authority to negotiate," Trump said in a statement released by the White House following his signing.



In retaliation for the new US sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday announced a decision to reduce the US diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people by Sept. 1.

Russia will not take new retaliatory measures following the signing of a new sanctions bill by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.The US Congress has passed the bill, which will finally become law even without the president's signature, said Peskov, adding that Wednesday's signing by Trump, therefore, actually changed nothing.The US bill was approved overwhelmingly early this month by the Congress despite the Trump administration calling on lawmakers to grant the White House "flexibility" in dealing with Russia."Still, the bill remains seriously flawed -- particularly because it encroached on the executive branch's authority to negotiate," Trump said in a statement released by the White House following his signing.In retaliation for the new US sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday announced a decision to reduce the US diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people by Sept. 1.